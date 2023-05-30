Pawan’s perfect plan before 2024 Polls

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is in a rush and he is completely focused on film shoots. He has big plans in Andhra Pradesh for the 2024 polls and he would turn completely busy as a politician soon. Before this, he is in plans to complete the shoots of all his upcoming films. He wrapped up the shoot of BRO and the film is aimed for July release. The shoot of Sujeeth’s OG is happening at a faster pace and sources say that the film will have a Christmas 2023 release this year.

Pawan Kalyan took up Theri remake in the direction of Harish Shankar and the film is titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film is an out-and-out mass commercial film and the makers are in plans to release it right before the AP 2024 polls in summer next year. The final release date will be locked and it would be announced later this year. Pawan will also have to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The top actor discussed about allocating dates for the film recently. He has to allocate 25 days for Hari Hara Veera Mallu which is an easy task. Going with his flow, Pawan Kalyan has perfect plans before 2024 polls.