NBK108 gets an Interesting title?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently enjoying his success spree with Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy. He collaborated for his next with commercial director Anil Ravipudi for NBK108. The latest buzz is about the title of the film. The film is scheduled for Dasara release and the shooting portions will be wrapped up by August second week.

As per the reports, NBK108 is titled ‘Bhagawanth Kesari’ with a tagline ‘I Don’t Care’. NBK will be seen speaking in a Telangana accent in the film. Sree Leela plays his daughter and Kaajal Agarwal is the leading lady. Balakrishna will be leaving to the USA for TANA on the 5th of June, before that NBK will join the shoot of the film on June 1st and will join back after returning from the USA. Shine Screens are the producers and Thaman is scoring the music. The film is high on expectations and Bhagawanth Kesari is the costliest film made in Balayya’s career.