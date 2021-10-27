Why is BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar so silent?

RS Praveen Kumar, this IPS officer was the talk of the town till a few months ago. Known for his pro-Dalit sensitivity and administrative acumen, he carved a niche for himself. Then out of the blue, he announced his entry into politics. As if this surprise was not enough, he chose the less trodden path by joining the Bahujan Samaj Party.

His initial statements created lot of sensation and his speeches were fiery. One expected him to go places. But, suddenly, there is no activity from RS Praveen Kumar. His party’s meetings are not happening and the organization building has been almost halted. Even Praveen Kumar himself has gone silent. There are not many statements from him.

To top it all, he has decided to stay off the all-important Huzurabad assembly by-elections. This was quite surprising because Huzurabad is one constituency, where the Dalits have a sizeable presence. So, one expected him to enter the poll fray and make a political statement of sorts. But, not only Praveen Kumar decided not to contest the election, he also decided not to support anyone. Normally, political parties use elections to grow organizationally and ideologically. By staying away the party and the leader would achieve nothing.

Yet, RSP decided to stay away from the elections as he does not want begin his political foray with a defeat. But, sources say that he has decided to ensure the defeat of the BJP, which he considers is anti Dalit. So, he has indirectly thrown his lot with the TRS. As of now, Praveen Kumar is totally silent in politics. Sources say that he is also cagey because he is suspicious that his phone could be tapped by the government.