Why is DS so important in Telangana politics?

Why has senior politician D Srinivas become so important all of a sudden? Why are all key politicians flocking to his residence and why are they holding meetings with him? Why is the TRS, the party to which he belongs to, refuses to talk about him?

The other day, newly elected MLA from Huzurabad, Eatala Rajender, met him at his residence. They held discussions for quite some time. Eatala never met DS in private in all these years. It was believed that Eatala has invited him into the BJP. DS’s son Aravind Dharmapuri is already an MP from the BJP and has been one of the most fearless voices against KCR.

A few days ago, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy went and met DS. He too has extended an open invitation to DS to join the Congress. Though DS did not reveal his mind, his son Sanjay Dharmapuru, however, said that he would join the Congress Party.

DS is known to be a master strategist with deep understanding of the policial realities in both the Telugu states. It was during his tenure as the party president that Congress Party could come to power in undivided AP. As of now, he is in the TRS, but is not taking any active interest in the party affairs. Hence, all the major political parties are inviting him to join their respective parties.