AP High Court slams Kuppam cops for preventing TDP election campaign

The AP High Court took a serious view of the hyper enthusiasm of the police in Kuppam. It slammed the Kuppam police for trying to obstruct the TDP leaders from conducting their election campaign. It strongly reprimanded Palamner DSP for his actions, which the court said were uncalled for.

Palamaner DSP has asked the TDP candidates contesting the elections to the Kuppam Municipal Council to obtain permission before conducting an election campaign. The DSP even served a notice on the TDP leaders. The TDP approached the High Court seeking action against the DSP. The court, which examined the complaint, severely criticised the police for putting spokes in the election campaign of a candidate contesting elections.

The police action has come in for all round condemnation. Many analysts slammed for police for preventing the TDP from campaigning. Campaigning during election is a matter of right and the police have no right to stop the campaigning. Political analysts say that the police were being ‘more loyal than the king. They slammed the police over-action.

Curiously, no such rules seem to apply for the ruling YSRCP. The very same police have neither served a notice on the YSRCP nor asked it to obtain permission to hold an election campaign. The rules seem to apply only to the TDP. Now the situation is likely to change after the High Court’s censure.