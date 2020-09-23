Why is Krish tightlipped over Pawan Kalyan’s film title?

A series of debacles did not bother Krish and he decided to return back to his happy space and direct a periodic drama. His films Kanche and Gautamiputra Satakarni received critical acclaim from the audience. He got an immediate nod from Pawan Kalyan after he narrated the script. There are several ongoing speculations about the film but Krish never responded about them. Viroopakshi is the title that is majorly speculated and the other rumored titles are Gajadonga and Om Shivam.

Pawan Kalyan’s fans expected that Krish would unveil the title of the film for his birthday but it did not happen. The film’s writer Saimadhav Burra posted ‘Antharvaahini’ on his facebook page recently and Krish shared this on his twitter handle. Tollywood is filled with speculations that Antharvaahini is the title of Pawan’s film. But Krish decided to stay calm without revealing the title of this big-budget pan Indian project. Krish is in the hunt for a catchy and simple title so that it appeals to all the languages. The search is on and Krish is in plans to announce the title once it is locked. Krish considered Viroopakshi but he did not lock it.

The shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s film starts next year and the film will release at the end of 2021. AM Rathnam is the producer and MM Keeravani is the music composer.