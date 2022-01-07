Why is this No.2 in Jagan cabinet undertaking hectic tours?

Andhra Pradesh minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is considered as the No. 2 in cabinet after Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He is known to be the only minister in the cabinet who can meet CM Jagan without any prior appointment.

Peddireddy got elected as MLA thrice from Punganuru seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019. Peddireddy is undertaking hectic tours in Punganuru constituency all of a sudden these days.

His sudden tours for 15 days at a stretch at this stage is creating doubts among all. This is because there are no elections in AP until 2024.

Moreover, Peddireddy never undertook tours in constituency for so many days even after getting elected thrice.

Speculations are rife that he is doing this to save his minister post in case Jagan reshuffles his cabinet. He wants to project himself as an efficient minister who deserves full 5-year term as minister.

Another talk doing rounds is that Peddireddy is worried about new TDP incharge for Punganuru, Challa Babu who is slowly gaining hold on the constituency with his public outreach programmes.

To counter this, Peddireddy is reportedly undertaking hectic tours in constituency and see that his followers do not switch sides to TDP.