Mahesh Babu tested positive for Coronavirus

Superstar Mahesh Babu who has been away from India returned back to India recently. He watched Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and appreciated the team for their efforts. The top actor is now tested positive for coronavirus and he took his social media page to inform the news officially.

“Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I’ve isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with e to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who’s not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe.” posted Mahesh Babu on his official social media page.