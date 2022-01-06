Is Jagan trying to emotionally manipulate employees?

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is known to be an aggressive politician. He takes decisions swiftly and does not give a damn about the impact of his decisions on others.

But Jagan’s latest comments made during his meeting with various associations of AP state government employees on Thursday (today) surprised all.

Jagan made ’emotional comments’ to convince employees to agree for lower salary hike (fitment) as part of implementation of new PRC scales.

Jagan urged employees to treat him as their family member. Jagan also requested them not to impose too much financial burden on his government which it cannot bear. Jagan also urged employees not to compare their pay scales with Telangana. Jagan said Telangana is a rich state with revenue-surplus but Andhra is a poor state with revenue-deficit. He repeatedly plead them to consider all these factors before demanding a higher salary hike.

Jagan said he will announce new PRC pay scales in two or three days and assured that he will take a positive decision. He also requested unions to have a positive outlook towards his government adding that YSRCP government is an ’employee friendly government’.

The government-appointed PRC commission recommended just over 14 per cent fitment (salary hike) while employees are demanding 55 per cent hike. Telangana government gave a 30 per cent hike in April 2021.

Jagan government is reportedly in favour of giving 27 per cent hike but employees want at least 30 per cent hike given by Telagnana government.

Against this backdrop, employees feel that Jagan is trying to emotionally blackmail them with his comments on the poor financial condition of AP government and trying to convince them for 27 per cent hike.