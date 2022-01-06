Acharya to release after RRR?

With the arrival of the third wave of coronavirus, all the biggies that are slated for January release are pushed. RRR happens to be the most awaited film and the audience are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. Tollywood’s schedule is shattered with the postponement of RRR. This will have an impact on Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. An agreement has been signed that Acharya should release only after the release of RRR. When RRR was in shooting mode, Acharya director Koratala Siva wanted Ram Charan to play the other crucial role in this Chiranjeevi starrer. Rajamouli asked Ram Charan to go ahead with Acharya but he asked the makers to release Acharya only after the release of RRR.

Acharya team was happy with the condition of SS Rajamouli. With RRR release pushed, the release of Acharya too will be pushed. If RRR releases during summer, Acharya will have to release for the next best available date. For RRR, the entire Indian and international markets should reopen to have the best release. Acharya needs Telugu states and the USA market to reopen. But Acharya will have to wait till RRR releases. For now there is no clarity on the release dates of the upcoming biggies.