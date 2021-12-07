Why is YSRCP disowning Vallabhaneni Vamsi?

Has YSRCP taken TDP renegade MP Vallabhaneni Vamsi for a ride? Has it employed the “use and throw” method to use him and then disown him? Why is the YSRCP claiming that it has nothing to do with Vallabhaneni Vamsi as he is a TDP MLA and not a YSRCP MLA?

On the issue of the abuse of Nara Bhuvaneswari on the floor of the assembly, the YSRCP is clearly on the defensive. It has realised that it has bitten more than it could chew. Now that the issue is turning out to be counter-productive for the party, the YSRCP is trying to wash its hands of the whole controversy. After Vamsi offered apologies, the YSRCP cabal virtually disowned him saying that it has got nothing to do with his apologies. The YSRCP is claiming that he is not a YSRCP member.

It is now becoming increasingly clear that the party is trying to wash its hands off the whole episode and is claiming that Vamsi is a TDP leader. Senior YSRCP MLAs Ambati Rambabu and Rachamalli Sivaprasad Reddy said that Vamsi is officially not a YSRCP member. This comment must have shocked Vamsi, who is now an unofficial member of the YSRCP.

Interestingly, it was Vamsi, who first spoke about Bhuvaneswari on the floor of the assembly. Later, YSRCP leaders such as Kodali Nani, Ambati Rambabu and Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy took cue and got more vocal. But soon after Chandrababu cried and the Nandamuri family entered the fray, they realised that the tide was turning against them. Hence they almost abandoned Vallabhaneni Vamsi. Meanwhile Vamsi apologised to Bhuvaneswari and this was reason enough to disown him completely.