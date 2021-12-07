Shah Rukh Khan is returning back to Work

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a tough time from the past couple of months after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case. SRK who has been busy with the shoots of his two projects kept them on hold and stayed at his residence. Shah Rukh wanted the makers of his upcoming movies to wait till things turn normal. Now, SRK is all set to return back to work and he will resume the shoot of Pathan from December 15th. The upcoming schedule will also have the attendance of Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and the shoot happens in Mumbai. Siddharth Anand is the director of this action entertainer.

Shah Rukh Khan also kept the shoot of Atlee’s film on hold for now. He will resume the shoot of the film early next year. All the schedules are delayed and Atlee is now working on the new schedules as per the availability of the dates of other lead actors. Two songs from Pathan will be shot in Europe and there is no clarity about the Europe schedule for now. SRK is focused on work and he will work without breaks to complete the pending shoots. He will have to meet the deadlines so that he will not miss the release dates of Pathan and Atlee’s films.