Why Jagan govt is keen on holding exams despite Covid?

All the major exams in the entire country were either postponed or cancelled due to the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Nationally reputed boards like CBSE, ICSE have announced cancellations of Class 10th board exams while postponing the Class 12th board exams.

States like Tamil Nadu have cancelled Class 10th, 12th board exams.

Several other states in the country including neighbouring Telangana have cancelled SSC exams and postponed Intermediate exams.

But the Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh is adamant about conducting SSC, Intermediate exams as scheduled in May despite the state witnessing an increasing number of Covid positive cases day after day.

16 States in the country including Telangana have imposed Covid restrictions like night curfew, weekend lockdown, partial lockdowns etc to contain Covid spread.

But there is no action from the AP government.

No one knows why Jagan government is insisting on holding SSC and Inter exams in May in these deadly corona conditions.

Health experts advise Jagan government to either cancel or postpone exams as holding exams to over 10 lakh students at this stage will fuel corona cases in AP further and the situation may go out of control.

However, there is no response from AP government so far. The AP education minister A Suresh continues to make statements that the SSC and Inter exams will be held as scheduled creating panic among lakhs of students and their parents.