Why Jagan’s principal advisor Ajeya Kallam is mum on Bhogapuram airport?

When previous TDP government headed by then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu awarded contract to GMR Group to development Bhogapuram International Airport near Visakhapatnam, senior IAS officer Ajeya Kallam who worked as Chief Secretary of AP in Naidu government, raised a hue and cry. After Kallam retired as CS, he leveled serious corruption allegations against Naidu saying that Naidu received kickbacks from GMR Group to award contract. He alleged that Naidu deliberately ignored Central government’s Airport Authority of India (AAI), which should get the contract as per tender norms. AAI has offered highest PPF (per passenger fee) to the AP government than GMR. Despite this, the contract was awarded to GMR.

After Jagan became CM, the same Kallam became Jagan’s principal advisor to CM.

Jagan told several times that he will cancel the tender granted to GMR by TDP government.

However, recently, Jagan approved the contract to GMR in the cabinet meeting , saying that GMR has more competence to execute international airport projects than AAI.

Where is Kallam now? Why he remained silent? Did Kallam not see or sense ‘corruption’ in YSRCP government or did Kallam stick to his stand that the CM received kickbacks from GMR to award the contract?

Kallam, who boasted himself as the crusader against corruption, is now watching Jagan giving contract to GMR group as a mute spectator.

Can Kallam explain now how Jagan is right in awarding contract to same GMR Group, when he said Naidu was wrong in awarding the contract to GMR?

Does Jagan became right because he had made you his principal advisor with cabinet rank after your retirement and Naidu became wrong because he did not give you any nominated post?

Kallam needs to answer these questions, if he really feels that he is honest and a crusader against corruption.