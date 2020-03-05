Coronavirus Scares Film Industry

Coronavirus turned out to be the new threat for mankind and the virus is having a huge impact in almost 70 countries of the globe. It all started in December in China and now it is fast spreading. The film industry has been badly impacted by this. James Bond’s 25th film ‘No Time to Die’ release is pushed from April to November as the makers felt that coronavirus would have an impact on the collections of the film. Several Bollywood actors and actresses pushed their film schedules planned abroad and are on a break because of coronavirus.

Several Tollywood producers and actors too are in plans to push their schedules if the impact of coronavirus goes high in the coming weeks. Except for the summer releases, no one is in a hurry after coronavirus made it to Hyderabad. Precautionary measures are taken on the sets of the ongoing film shoots currently. Some of the producers are also rethinking about the release dates if the coronavirus takes a toll and reaches the next level. As of now, coronavirus is shaking the globe.