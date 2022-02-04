Why KCR is silent over bullet firing on Owaisi in UP?

It is known to everyone that the TRS and AIMIM are the ‘friendly parties’ in Telangana and TRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has a special bonding with AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi and his MLA brother Akbaruddin Owaisi.

But strangely when Asaduddin Owaisi escaped a bullet firing on him by some miscreants in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, there was no response from KCR. Owaisi is campaigning in UP Assembly polls, where AIMIM is contesting 27 seats.

KCR was expected to strongly condemn this incident by issuing at least a press release. But it did not happen.

Only TRS working president and minister K.T.Rama Rao condemned this incident by posting a tweet on his Twitter handle.

All other TRS leaders remained calm. Why this silence from KCR? is being debated in political circles.

It is rumoured that KCR is not happy at Owaisi’s decision to contest UP Assembly polls. KCR fears that AIMIM will split Muslim votes among Congress, SP, BSP and AIMIM which will finally help BJP to win Assembly polls and retain power. UP has a considerable Muslim population and plays a decisive role in several constituencies.

KCR wants BJP to lose UP Assembly elections at any cost but Owaisi’s decision to contest elections has upset KCR and this is the reason for KCR’s silence, it is speculated.