Jagan readies “powerful weapon” to take on RRR in Narsapur

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly has readied up a powerful ‘weapon’ to take on rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju aka RRR. He is said to be getting ready to field a powerful candidate against RRR if and when the bypolls to Narasapur Lok Sabha constituency are held. Sources say that Jagan has already got surveys done and has zeroed in on his candidate for the bypolls when they happen.

If RRR keeps his word, he has to resign on February 5. He dared the YSRCP to throw him out of the party and the Lok Sabha if they can. He has also indicated that he would himself resign by February 5 and would seek a by-election from Narsapur constituency. But, whether he resigns or not, the YSRCP, it is being said, is ready with its candidate for Narasapur as and when the elections are held.

The party reportedly decided to field former bureaucrat MVGK Bhanu from Narasapur. MVGK Bhanu, a 1985 IAS officer, served as Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commission in 1990 and then went on to serve as the additional chief secretary of Assam. He was considered quite close to former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi. He had contested from Tezpur in Assam in the 2019 elections on a Congress ticket and lost. Bhanu’s father-in-law PV Rangaiah Naidu was a Union Minister in PV’s cabinet.

Jagan reportedly got several surveys commissioned and found that MVGK Bhanu has the right credentials to take on RRR. He belongs to the dominant Kapu community and has the right connections to woo the voters. Jagan is said to have already instructed the party cadres to start working in Narsapur constituency to have the early bird advantage.