Why KCR, KTR, Kavitha skip TRS protests against BJP ?

The ruling TRS in Telangana held protest rallies across the state on Wednesday to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments made in Parliament finding fault with the process adopted by previous Congress-led UPA government for for bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and formation of Telangana state in 2014.

TRS ministers, MLAs, MLCs took part in protest rallies in all the Assembly constituencies across Telangana. They conduced funeral processions for the effigies of PM Modi and BJP and burnt them on the roads.

But, TRS president and Telangana CM KCR, his son KTR and his daughter Kavitha did not take part in protest rallies despite being top leaders in the party and who are expected to lead the party’s leaders and cadre from the front.

Their absence raised doubts over whether the war declared by KCR and KTR against Modi and BJP was genuine or fake.

The buzz in political circles is that if the TRS war against BJP was genuine at least KTR and Kavitha would have participated in protest rallies.

This triggers speculations all this is part of a ‘big drama’ enacted by TRS and BJP to project before people and media that only TRS and BJP remain in the political fray in Telangana and Congress has no place in Telangana politics.

After Revanth Reddy took over as TPCC chief in June 2021, Congress picked up in Telangana. With this TRS and BJP are worried about losing ground to Congress in 2023 Assembly polls.

To counter this, TRS and BJP are playing political dramas on the issue of paddy procurement, new Constitution, Union Budget etc and trying to give an impression that the war is only between TRS and BJP in Telangana and the Congress has no presence in Telangana.

In this way, BJP is trying to benefit TRS politically to retain power again and in turn TRS will support BJP on all the issues at the national level.