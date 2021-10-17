Why KCR ruled out early Assembly polls again?

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday (today) categorically stated that there is no question of going for early Assembly polls in Telangana.

Assembly polls in Telangana are due for December 2023 and KCR said they will be held as scheduled in December 2023.

KCR forced advanced Assembly polls in 2018 by dissolving the Telangana Legislative Assembly in September 2018 while its term was supposed to end in June 2019.

With this, the Election Commission of India was forced to advance Telangana Assembly polls to December 2018 instead of the original schedule of April 2019 along with Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls.

KCR’s decision to advance Assembly polls worked out well in December 2018 as TRS retained power for the second term with a bumper majority.

But KCR is now shying away from advancing Assembly polls.

In the meeting held with TRS MLAs, MLCs and MPs at Telangana Bhavan today, KCR said he has no plans to dissolve Assembly and this time his government will complete the full term till December 2023.

Why KCR is against advancing polls again? Political analysts say the performance of TRS government in the second term is very poor due to which there is severe anti-incumbency.

Moreover, the TRS government has no funds to implement welfare schemes.

KCR is yet to fulfill his major poll promises of 2BHK houses, Rs 3,016 per month unemployment allowance, job notifications, Aasara pensions to 57 year old against 65 years at present etc.

Now he made Dalit Bandhu promise to give Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit family. All these require huge funds.

KCR fears that unless these benefits are extended to at least a few people, it’s not possible to retain power for third term and to implement these schemes requires time and funds till December 2023.