Dasara Box-office: MEB and Pelli SandaD stand strong

This Dasara witnessed the clash of three films Maha Samudram, Most Eligible Bachelor and Pelli SandaD. Among these, Maha Samudram received poor response from the audience and the film reported poor numbers over the weekend. Most Eligible Bachelor received a mixed response but the film raked great numbers over the weekend. The film impressed the youth and family crowds big time over the Dasara weekend. This is a huge relief for Akhil who has been struggling for success. Pooja Hegde is an asset for Most Eligible Bachelor.

Pelli SandaD was released between low expectations and the film too got a strong hold during the weekend. Pelli SandaD witnessed packed houses on Saturday and Sunday all over. Both these films have to receive decent footfalls over the weekdays to recover their investments and end up in profits. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starter Love Story witnessed houseful boards on Saturday and Sunday in cities with limited shows. Siva Karthikeyan’s Doctor too had a decent weekend at the box-office.