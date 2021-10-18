Megastar undergoes a surgery

Megastar Chiranjeevi underwent a minor surgery for his right wrist and the top actor is recovering well. He has been suffering with carpal tunnel syndrome through which he is feeling the pressure on the median nerve near the wrist. The specialized doctors of Apollo Hospitals completed the surgery recently and Chiranjeevi will take rest for this month. Chiranjeevi will return back to the sets of God Father during the first week of November. Chiranjeevi recently completed an action episode for God Father and took a break from the shoot.

The shoot of the film resumes on November 1st as per the update. Mohan Raja is the director and the film releases next year. Chiranjeevi participated in a fans interaction meet that was arranged in Chiranjeevi Blood Bank yesterday. He thanked his fans who worked hard during the pandemic time through the Oxygen Banks arranged to meet the requirement during the second wave of coronavirus. All the Mega fan associations of Telangana participated in the meet. Chiranjeevi will soon kick-start the shoot of Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s films.