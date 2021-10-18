Jagan implementing Tirupati strategy for Badvel bypolls?

Is AP Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy planning to implement the same stratagem in Badevel bypoll that he had successfully implemented in the Tirupati bypoll? It appears so. If sources are to be believed, YS Jagan will not personally campaign in Badvel assembly constituency.

The Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency bypolls were held during the peak of the Covid pandemic. So, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided not to personally campaign. He felt that his presence could actually help the spread of the virus. So, he wrote a letter to the voters appealing them to vote for the YSRCP candidate Dr Gurumurthy. The letter was sent to every voter and the party had won handsomely despite his staying away from the campaign.

YSRCP sources claim that though the Covid situation is well under control, he had decided not to campaign personally in Badvel too. He has decided to write personal letters to the voters, which would be distributed by the party workers among the voters of the constituency. The first such letter would be signed by Y Jagan personally at his Tadepalli office Through these letters, YS Jagan will explain the welfare measures being put in place by the government.

Sources said that incharges have been appointed for various mandals and villages and they would be responsible for the distribution of YS Jagan’s letter among the people. YS Jagan has reportedly set a victory target for the party leaders. He reportedly told them that they should get more than 44000 majority in Badvel. It may be recalled that the party MLA Venkata Subbaiah had won by over 44000 votes in 2019. He wants to surpass that majority mark this time.