Why Mallu Bhatti became beloved leader for TRS?

Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP ) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramaraka has become a beloved leader for TRS these days.

TRS chief and Telangana CM K.Chandrashekar Rao released double the amount to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme in Bhatti’s Madhira constituency.

KCR released Rs 50 crore each to three Assembly constituencies represented by TRS MLAs to implement Dalit Bandhu on Sunday last but released Rs 100 crore to Madhira Assembly constituency represented by Mallu Bhatti.

KCR’s son and TRS working president K.T.Rama Rao also showered praises on Mallu Bhatti during an informal chat with media persons at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday (today).

KTR said Mallu Bhatti is a ‘good human being’ and a ‘good leader’ but these days only ‘scamsters’ like Revanth Reddy are making it big in Telangana Congress.

KTR said Mallu Bhatti was sidelined after Revanth took over.

Now the question arises why KCR and KTR are so much concerned and worried about Mallu Bhatti when Mallu Bhatti did not speak anywhere against Revanth nor said that he was sidelined. He was attending all the meetings held by Revanth Reddy.

Why KCR and KTR are forgetting that Congress made Mallu Bhatti as Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Assembly soon after 2018 December Assembly polls but KCR stripped Mallu Bhatti of LoP status by engineering split in CLP and merging CLP with TRSLP.

But still, KCR and KTR are trying to send a message that they love Mallu Bhatti more than Congress leaders fuelling speculations that they want Mallu to quit Congress and join TRS.

But will Mallu Bhatti forget and forgive KCR and KTR for humiliating him by stripping him of LoP status and joining TRS is the million dollar question.