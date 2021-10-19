VSP workers on hunger strike to mark 250 days of anti-divestment protests

As the protest against the central government’s move to divest its stake in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant entered the 250th day on Tuesday, the plant protection committee representatives and trade union leaders embarked on a 25-hour hunger strike.

Around 250 persons gathered at the plant’s Kummanapalem Gate around 8 a.m. to participate in the strike. The move is aimed at communicating the employees’ sentiments to the union government.

The Centre’s move has been opposed by employees as well as political parties in the state. The state government had passed a resolution opposing it in the Assembly.

The anti-privatisation protest by employees and trade unions was launched in February, and has been continuing ever since. Representatives of the steel plant protection committee have stated that they will continue the agitation till the government withdraws the privatisation plans.