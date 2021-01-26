Why only Sakshi carried Sharmila’s counter?

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila has not directly made any official statement so far to condemn the ABN report on her future political party. No media organisation has received any statement from Sharmila to this effect. Nor there is a video in which she has taken objection to the ABN report. Till now, she has not officially released any press statement in this regard.

However, the Sakshi media carried Sharmila’s statement prominently, saying that she has dismissed the ABN report as false and baseless. The Sakshi report says that Sharmila has denied having any plans to float her own political party in Telangana. Sharmila has also threatened to initiate legal proceedings against the ABN for publishing such reports with an ulterior intention to defame the YSR family.

The publication of Sharmila’s counter only in Sakshi media is raising eyebrows in AP political circles now. To what extent, this will get credibility. Evidently, the YSR daughter would have to come on record in public or issue a press statement directly in order to give clarity on the subject. Till now, whether or not Sharmila has got differences with her brother will remain a mystery.

Even Vijayamma, mother of Sharmila, has not come forward to condemn the ABN report. This report has claimed that Vijayamma has almost decided to support her daughter in the event of a clash between her children. The ABN also reported that Vijayamma has been unhappy over how Sharmila was neglected totally after Jagan became the Chief Minister.

Whatever, an uneasy silence is still there in the YS family as a whole on the latest rumours about differences between themselves. Analysts say that if these differences are true, it will surely embarrass the CM politically in future.