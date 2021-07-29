Why Revanth keeping silence on Kokapet lands?

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy raised a hue and cry over Kokapet lands auction conducted by Telangana state government two weeks ago.

Revanth alleged Rs 1,000 crore scam in the auction. He also accused that all the lands were grabbed by Telangana CM KCR’s benamis, friends and relatives for cheaper rates.

He said KCR’s close aide Jupally Rameshwar Rao of My Home Group bagged most of the land parcels in auction.

Revanth also charged Siddipet collector Venkatram Reddy of threatening others not to take part in auction and ensured lands for Rajapushpa Realty group owned by his brother.

Revanth demanded KCR to cancel auction and conduct fresh auction through Swiss Challenge method. He gave four days time for KCR.

If not, Revanth threatened to complain to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah seeking CBI probe into Kokapet scam.

But suddenly Revanth became silent on this issue. Though he is in Delhi at present to attend Parliament session, he has not complained to Modi or Amit Shah.

This triggered speculations that My Home Rameshwar Rao and Revanth reached a compromise on this issue. Rao reportedly promised Revanth to give full coverage to him in his TV9 network till 2024 Lok Sabha polls and no negative reports will be carried on Revanth.