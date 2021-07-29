Jagan transfers Rs 693cr to mothers of students!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy today (Thursday) transferred Rs 694 crore to the bank accounts of mothers of students under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

Jagan government is paying Rs 20,000 to each student per year to pursue degree and engineering courses in AP.

The government released first installment of Rs 671crore in April this year.

Second installment was released today.

Third installment will be released in December and last installment in February 2022.

Jagan said despite severe financial crisis due to Covid, he is committed to implement these welfare schemes for the benefit of poor.

Jagan said poverty can be overcome only through education and his government will ensure higher education for free for poor students in AP.