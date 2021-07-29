Is Sadineni Yamini joining YSRCP?

Is the firebrand spokesperson and well-known TV panellist Sadineni Yamini Sharma planning to join the YSRCP There is a strong buzz that Yamini, a hugely popular spokesperson, who had served both the BJP and the TDP till now, might quit the BJP.

Sadineni Yamini made a name for herself due to her fierce defence of the Telugu Desam Party. Impressed by her articulation skills, Chandrababu Naidu had made her the TDP spokesperson. As a TDP spokesperson, she had sparkled in the TV debates and chat shows. However, the 2019 defeat of the TDP has left her thoroughly demoralised and rudderless.

She suddenly discovered her pre-marital title of Sharma and began calling herself Sadineni Yamini Sharma. In no time, she joined the BJP. In the BJP, her entry was fiercely opposed by a section of the party leaders. She tried to groom a constituency for herself in Konaseema, but the BJP leaders in the region opposed her. They also tried to put spokes in her works. As a result, she found herself unacceptable in the BJP. She began facing a lot of problems in the BJP. During the last several months, she has become totally inactive in the party. Another major problem was that she was living in Hyderabad but was working for AP. This was not a problem in the TDP. But, in the BJP, there were protocol and jurisdiction related issues.

Now the latest is that she is looking to join the ruling YSRCP. Sources said she had already discussed the issue with her well-wishers and mentors. She has reportedly opened a channel with the YSRCP. Interestingly, she did not deny the buzz that she is going to join the YSRCP. Let’s see how she manages to enter the YSRCP.