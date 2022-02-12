Why ‘rich state’ doing real estate business for just Rs 1,000cr?

On one hand, TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao always boast of Telangana being a ‘rich state.

On the other hand, his government is doing real estate business to raise funds that too for just Rs 1,000 crore. People are unable to understand why TRS government is doing real estate business to raise just Rs 1,000 crore.

The notification issued by KCR government to develop real estate ventures and sell plots has raised many eyebrows. All these days, KCR government was confined to developing ventures and selling plots in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

But now, it has expanded its real estate business to interior districts like Adilabad, Asifabad, Gadwal etc.

The government is developing residential plots of sizes ranging from 60 sq.yards to 315 sq.yards. Auction will be conducted from March 14 to 17. Minimum price has been fixed from Rs 5,000 per sq.yard to 40,000 per sq.yard.

The government is hopeful of earning Rs 1,000 crore through this auction. One wonders why a rich state is auctioning plots just to raise a mere Rs 1,000 crore.