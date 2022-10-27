Why YSRCP showering sudden love on BCs, asks Kollu Ravindra

Senior TDP leader and former minister, Kollu Ravindra, on Thursday expressed surprise as to why the ruling YSRCP is showing sudden love towards the Backward Classes (BCs) in the State.

Ravindra told media persons here that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been claiming that several nominated posts have been given to BCs and asked who is bossing over them. Can any Minister take decisions independently, Ravindra asked.

The former minister said that no BC leader who is holding any position cannot function independently. Also, the BCs meeting has been organised under the direct supervision of YSRCP MP, Vijayasai Reddy, and how Jagan Reddy can claim that his government is working for the welfare of BCs, he asked.

Ravindra demanded that the ruling party release a white paper on the steps taken for the welfare of the BCs after it came to power. BC leader, Chelluboina Venugopal was forced to kneel down before another leader, Y V Subba Reddy, the TDP leader pointed out and asked if this is the respect the community gets in the YSRCP rule.

Ravindra demanded the Chief Minister to come out with the details on how many BCs were given jobs, to whom and where. Giving volunteer jobs to the community though they are eligible for regular posts is nothing but deceiving the BCs, he felt. Though many commissions have been formed in different names, necessary funds have been released or not even a single commission, he maintained.

The TDP, during its regime, implemented various schemes to impart better education to BCs but after the YSRCP came to power, all the schemes, including the funding for higher education abroad, have been withdrawn, he stated. The BCs who have self-respect will teach a fitting lesson to Jagan Reddy when the time comes, Ravindra said.

Since the community has realised the fact and the ground reality, the meeting organised in Vijayawada was a miserable failure as no one attended the programme, he said. At least 30 BCs have been murdered after Jagan came to power and hundreds have been subjected to various kinds of harassments. Jagan is only trying to take the BCs for a ride in the name of appointing some committees for their welfare though he has done nothing in the past three-and-half years, the TDP leader said.

The BC community is not ready to believe Jagan Reddy, he said and made it clear that it is this very community that will bring him down from power in the coming elections.