Actor Ali named as electronic media advisor for AP govt

The long wait paid rich dividends for Tollywood actor, Ali. The Andhra Pradesh government had appointed him as electronic media advisor to the government. He would be in the office for two years with cabinet rank.

Ali was originally associated with the TDP for several years. However, before the 2019 general election, he joined the YSR Congress. He campaigned in the limited areas for the YSR Congress during the election.

Later, he met chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on a couple of occasions. A section of the media in Andhra Pradesh campaigned that Ali would be sent to Rajya Sabha in the minorities’ quota. However, it did not happen.

As the chief minister’s decision to accommodate Ali was taking longer time, there were rumours in the media that Ali would quit the YSR Congress and join the Jana Sena. In fact, Ali is a good friend of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Finally, on Thursday, the state government issued orders appointing Ali as the electronic media advisor. Ali is the second actor from Tollywood to be appointed to a key position in the state government after Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed charge as the chief minister.

Jagan Mohan Reddy government had appointed another actor Prudhvi Raj as chairman of the TTD’s SVBC, a devotional channel. He had to quit the post and subsequently leave the YSR Congress following an audio tape released with the actor trying to seduce a woman employee.

Prudhvi Raj is now in the Jana Sena and is found targeting the YSR Congress alleging that the party had done injustice to him.