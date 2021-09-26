Will AMRDA will be declared as ‘defaulter’ of Amaravathi Happy Nest?

Happy Nest, once a most popular housing project in Amaravathi, that was promoted by the previous TDP government to boost real estate and construction activity in Amaravathi capital, has now become a big liability for AMRDA (Andhra Pradesh Metropolitan Development Authority).

The AMRDA now faces the risk of being declared as a ‘defaulter’, thanks to YSRCP government in AP, which ‘killed’ Amarvathi capital with its plans to create three capitals for AP.

Happy Nest project was conceived by the TDP government to construct 1,200 posh flats in high-rise buildings along the lines of high-rise buildings in Cyberabad limits in Hyderabad.

When the AP government opened online bookings to book flats, such was the huge response for this project was that within minutes all the 1,200 flats were booked. In fact, it was oversubscribed by several times as most of the non-resident Telugus from AP residing in US and other countries vied to book flats and the CRDA website crashed unable to handle the heavy traffic of visitors to the site.

However, with TDP losing power and YSRCP coming to power in May 2019, this project lost its sheen as the Jagan government decided to shift AP capital from Amaravathi to Vizag.

As per the original deadline, the Happy Nest project should be completed by December 2021 and flats should be handed over to beneficiaries.

Though only three months are left for the deadline, not even the construction works have been commenced let alone handing over flats. This is because none of the contractors are coming forward to undertake works for this project under the YSRCP regime. There is no response to tenders being called by AMRDA repeatedly.

Angered at this, beneficiaries have approached AP RERA to declare AMRDA as a defaulter for failing to deliver the project in time.

They are also planning to move AP High Court seeking directions to AP RERA to declare AMRDA as defaulters and direct it to pay compensation to beneficiaries.