TRS “pro-Reddy campaign” to check Congress’s Reddy polarisation!

The ruling TRS in Telangana has suddenly started a ‘pro-Reddy campaign’ in Telangana.

The Reddy leaders in TRS started issuing statements branding TRS government is a “pro-Reddy government”.

They are going to the extent of saying that Congress party, which is traditionally known as a “pro-Reddy party” in Telangana also cannot compete with TRS in giving priority to Reddys in giving top posts in government as well as in nominated posts.

Political analysts say TRS is focussing on Reddys after Congress appointed Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief in July.

Revanth Reddy is trying to polarise “Reddy voters” in favour of Congress and reestablish Reddy’s support for Congress in Telangana.

To prevent this, TRS has launched a ‘Pro-Reddy campaign’ claiming that even Congress governments led by Reddy CMs (YS Rajashekar Reddy, Marri Chenna Reddy, Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy etc) in Undivided AP had not given the priority being given to Reddys by Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao.

TRS leaders are reminding that it’s only KCR who accommodated nine Reddy leaders in cabinet and cabinet rank minister posts in Telangana, the highest so far.

TRS leaders are also claiming that KCR gave many opportunities for Reddy leaders in TRS to become MLAs, MLCs due to which there are 33 per cent MLAs, 40 per cent MLCs and 33 per cent Reddys as chairmen of various corporations in TRS government.