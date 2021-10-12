Will Butta Renuka be made YSRCP MP candidate again?

Remember Butta Renuka? She was the MP from Kurnool during 2014-2019. Her tenure was marked by party-hopping. Soon after winning on YSRCP ticket, she announced that she was joining the TDP. Peer pressure forced her to stay back in the party, but not for long. Later, she joined the TDP and ahead of the 2019 elections, she joined back the YSRCP. Ever since, she is in the YSRCP and is without any major party or official post.

But it now appears that happy days are here for her again. Jagan, who is currently reviewing the party MPs’ position in every constituency, is said to be not happy with the performance of sitting MP Dr SanjeevKumar. Jagan feels that Dr Kumar is not doing enough to win the people’s confidence and strengthen the party in the constituency. Party sources say that Jagan may not give the party ticket to him in 2024.

Reports say that Jagan has already sent feelers to Butta Renuka and asked her to prepare to contest the elections from Kurnool Lok Sabha seat in 2024. Like Dr Sanjeev kumar, Renuka too is a BC. She belongs to the handloom weavers’ community. Renuka is an entrepreneur and runs the famed Meridian School in Hyderabad. Her husband too is quite politically active. Sources say she is a personal friend of YS Bharathi and that Bharathi has played a key role in getting Renuka a ticket in the 2014 elections.

Sources say that Renuka has already begun consolidating her hold in Kurnool. She has begun building her network in the constituency. She is said to be holding small meetings with the key leaders in the constituency.