NBK says Jai Balayya?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is done with the shoot of Akhanda and he is on a break. The film is expected to hit the screens for Diwali and an official announcement is awaited. Balakrishna signed his next film in the direction of Gopichand Malineni and the film is said to be a mass entertainer loaded with all the commercial elements. The latest speculation says that the makers have registered ‘Jai Balayya’ as the title for the film. There are a lot of rumors about the film’s title. An official announcement on the same is awaited.

Gopichand Malineni recently wrapped up the script work and the pre-production work is happening at a fast pace. The regular shoot commences from November and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Balakrishna will be seen in a never-seen new look in Jai Balayya. The makers are in plans to announce the title and the details of the other cast, crew members. Thaman is on the board as the music director. Jai Balayya will hit the screens during the second half of 2022.