Will Facebook abuse of woman TDP leader prove costly for Minister?

Social media is a double-edged sword. Minister Seedini Appala Raju and TDP’s Gouthu Sirisha are now coming to realize this. What started as an election-even war of words on Facebook, is now turning out to be a full-blown battle. Both leaders have filed complaints against one another with the police.

Politically hyper active Palasa had witnessed a key battle in 2019. TDP former minister Gouthu Syamasundar Shivaji’s daughter Sirisha was the TDP candidate against YSRCP’s new-entrant Dr Appala Raju. In the run-up to the election, both began a fight on Facebook. However, after the elections, in which Appalaraju won, the virtual war continued. The respective supporters of both the leaders continued the battle and the war of words soon deteriorated into verbal abuse.

Soon after the defeat, Sirisha shifted to Srikakulam and became slightly inactive. Using this as an advantage, the YSRCP supporters continued to attack her. They began posting comments that were derogatory and demeaning. Left with no option, Sirisha had approached the police with a complaint. Not to be undone, even Appalraju’s supporters lodged complaints with the police. Sirisha has now become active again and has begun attacking the YSRCP and the minister by questioning the irregularities in the implementation of various schemes.

Now, the war of words has spiraled out of control and even the minister is unable to rein in his supporters from posting nasty comments. The leaders of both the parties have filed complaints against one another. Sirisha is now planning to lodge a complaint with the cyber police over abuse and wrongful posts.