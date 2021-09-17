Will Governor’s Praja Darbar spell trouble for KCR?

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Saundararajan is all set to organise People’s Durbar in Rajbhavan. The nitty gritty of this programme is being readied in about ten days. As part of this, she will receive complaints directly from the people and then forward it to the state government for necessary action.

This development is being viewed with concern by the TRS government and CM KCR. This Praja Darbar can put the state government in a spot of bother and the people will flock to the Governor for the redressal of their complaints. This will show the government in a poor light. So, the TRS is naturally worried about this programme. Governor had in the past exposed the shortcomings of the KCR government in handling of Covid. She wrote six letters and personally informed KCR about the problems in Telangan’s Covid care. Her comments that Telangana did not conduct as many tests as needed had caused discomfiture to the KCR government.

Now that she is planning to hold Praja Darbars, the KCR government feels that it will spell trouble for the ruling party.

Ever since Bandi Sanjay took over, the BJP leaders have been meeting the Governor very often. Even the Congress leaders have begun meeting the governor. Realising this, KCR has recently started touring various districts and begun meeting the people at large. He has also begun giving appointments to the ministers and others. Let’s wait and see how the Praja Darbar of the Government will impact the Telangana politics.