YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh, activists attack Naidu’s house!

In a shocking incident, YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh from Pedana constituency along with hundreds of YSRCP activists laid siege to TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Undavalli in Vijayawada and pelted stones at the Naidu’s residence on Friday (today)

Tension prevailed at Naidu’s residence as TDP and YSRCP activists clashed with each other.

TDP activists prevented YSRCP activists from coming near the Naidu’s residence. Naidu was inside his residence when the violence broke out.

Several TDP activists including TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna were injured after YSRCP workers attacked them with stones and sticks.

Jogi Ramesh along with workers tried to lay seige to Naidu’s residence to protest the remarks made by TDP senior leader Ayyanna Patrudu at the memorial service for former minister Kodela Sivaprasad on Thursday.

Ayyanna Patrudu criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy imposed an additional financial burden on the common and middle-class people by way of garbage collection tax. He made these comments after unveiling the statue of the late Assembly Speaker Dr. Kodela Siva Prasada Rao on the occasion of his second death anniversary at his native place Kandlakunta village under Nakirikallu mandal of Guntur district on Thursday.

Jogi Ramesh demanded Ayyanna Patrudu to withdraw his remarks against Jagan and tender apologies to Jagan and if not he will lay siege to Naidu’s residence.

Jogi Ramesh even warned Ayyanna that Chandrababu and Lokesh would be expelled from the state if his remarks were not withdrawn.

Heavy police was deployed to control the situation. The police resorted to lathi-charge and dispersed the mob.