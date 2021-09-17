Is Jagan planning for early polls like KCR?

Is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy planning a early elections and throw the Opposition off-gear to secure a facile win. Indications are that he is planning to sweep the TDP off its feet by calling for an early poll. He has asked all his ministers and MLAs that they should start preparing ground for the election. He has also asked the YSRCP leaders to launch a house-to-house contact programme to dispel the opposition campaign against the government.

As if this was not enough, the famed Prashant Kishor team has once again begun working for YS Jagan. Why are they beginning to work two years in advance? This question is rankling many people. The early entry of Team PK is being seen as an indication that Jagan could be planning something very big to upset the Opposition’s apple cart. Another important pointer is that Jagan has said that 80 per cent of the ministers would be used for election purposes.

Jagan said that this will be done from May 2022. Incidentally, team PK too will start working from next year. This means, YS Jagan will go into election more from May 2022 itself. This also means that there could be an election somewhere around mid 2023, at least a year ahead of the schedule.

The internal assessment of the YSRCP is that there is a very positive mood in favour of the YSRCP government mainly because of the welfare schemes. He reportedly wants to go for elections before the euphoria wanes. He also realises that continuing the welfare doles is becoming increasingly difficult. So, Jagan might want to go for polls before the welfare schemes become a huge burden.