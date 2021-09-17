Delhi leaders damage BJP, Cong in Telangana!

The so-called Delhi leaders of national parties BJP and Congress are damaging the prospects of their own parties in Telangana by moving closely with TRS top brass.

The TRS government led by Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is facing severe anti-incumbency after coming to power seven years ago due to its failure to fulfill its major poll promises and unable to implement welfare schemes effectively due to financial crisis.

The state leaders of Congress and BJP are competing with each other to cash in on this anti-incumbency factor to defeat TRS in 2023 December Assembly polls and come to power in Telangana.

While BJP state president Bandi Sanjay is undertaking padayatra across Telangana, TPCC president Revanth Reddy is holding Dandora rallies to highlight the failures of the TRS government.

Under these circumstances, instead of contributing to the efforts of state leaders in strengthening of their respective parties in Telangana to defeat TRS, the Delhi leaders of BJP and Congress are helping TRS by praising TRS government, CM KCR and his son KTR whenever they visit Hyderabad.

Union ministers in Modi cabinet are having lunch with KCR and KTR at Pragathi Bhavan and praising the TRS government’s achievements.

Congress Delhi-level leaders like Shashi Tharoor are complimenting KCR and KTR for growth in IT sector.

These Delhi leaders are providing ammunition to TRS leaders to counter Revanth and Bandi Sanjay’s criticism on KCR, KTR and TRS government.

All the efforts of Revanth and Sanjay to push TRS into the defensive mode with their agitation programmes are going waste with these Delhi leaders who are damaging their own party’s prospects in Telangana and helping TRS.