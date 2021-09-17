TRP War: Bigg Boss 5 launch TRP higher than EMK launch, Nag thanks

Ever since the news came about Bigg boss 5 hosted by Nagarjuna and Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu hosted by NTR will clash as they will be telecast in the same month, there has been curiosity about who will be winning the TRP war.

Bigg boss proves yet again that it is the top rated show on Telugu television. TVR rating( earlier called TRP rating) for Bigg boss season 5 launch episode is out now. The show garnered 18 points TVR. Nagarjuna reacted to this and tweeted, “Thank you all for 5 much Love!!!. You made Starmaa the unbeatable No 1 with BiggBoss Season 5 launch. “ Actually the rating was 15.7 but if HD viewers included it will count to 18 points.

Thank you all for 5 much Love!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. You made Starmaa the unbeatable No 1 with BiggBoss Season 5 launch. #BiggBossTelugu5 @starmaa pic.twitter.com/x0iPYwCoUH — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 16, 2021

On a comparative note, the launch episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu got only 11.5 TVR ratings despite having NTR and Ram Charan in the episode. Moreover, Bigg boss sustained the ratings despite three fact that it was a 4 hour long episode. However, these ratings prove the popularity of Bigg boss show among the Telugu audience rather than the popularity of the stars. But anyway, at this moment, Bigg boss program proved it’s upper hand on all other Telugu programs except for some TV serials.