Samantha signs her Next

Samantha Akkineni has been in new from the past few weeks not for her films but for the rumors about her personal life. The actress also preferred not to respond to the made allegations. After completing back-to-back projects, Samantha decided to take a break. If the latest news is to be believed, Samantha signed her next, a women-centric film that will be directed by a debutant. Sivalenka Krishna Prasad who produced films like Aditya 369, Gentleman and Sammohanam will produce this project on Sridevi Movies banner.

Samantha loved the script and she signed the film recently. An official announcement will be made for Dasara and the shoot commences in November. Samantha is also in talks for a web series that will be produced by Netflix. Apart from her films and web-based projects, Samantha is endorsing various brands which is bringing her a huge income. Samantha is done with the shoot of Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar and the film releases next year.