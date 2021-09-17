Why this YSRCP MLA feels let down?

Some MLAs in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party have a long history of struggle. They waged incessant battles and focused on just one constituency, where they worked hard despite defeats. One such YSRCP leader is Chintala Ramachandra Reddy. He has been holding the fort in Piler assembly constituency in Chittoor. . He fought and lost from Piler several times. This time around in 2019, he has managed to register a stunning victory by defeating Nallari family’s Kishore, who was the TDP candidate.

Yet, despite all these efforts, Chintala feels that he has not been suitably rewarded. He was confident that he would be made a minister because of his impeccable credentials. But, when the council of ministers were sworn in, his name was simply not there. Deeply disappointed, Chintala then tried to get a nominated post. But the party, as a matter of policy, does not give corporation posts to the MLAs and MLCs. This was the policy evolved by YS Jagan. It is another matter that Nagari MLA Roja was given such nominated posts.

So, he eyed the TTD trust board membership. He lobbied hard by meeting YS Jagan, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Vijaysai Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and parliamentary party leader Mithun Reddy. They appealed to them to make him a TTD board member. However, when the list was out, his name was simply not there. He said to have been very disappointed. He feels that Peddireddy, the most powerful man in Chittoor played a part in denying him the post.

Ironically, Peddyreddy’s supporter and a former ZPTC, identified as Ashok Kumar got the TTD member’s post, while the MLA could not secure. Chintala is a dejected man these days and is said to be lamenting before his supporters that his services were not being suitably rewarded.