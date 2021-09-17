Payakaraopet’s strange Tirupati connection!!

Payakaraopet constituency seems to be a one-of-a-kind constituency. This constituency is a reserved constituency and sends dynamic leaders. The leaders from the constituency get a very plum offer of serving Lord Venkateshwara and get to become the members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam executive board. But, strangely they fail to utilise that opportunity and forfeit that chance. It happened with former MLA and TDP leader Vangalapudi Anitha. Now it has happened for Golla Babu Rao, the sitting YSRCP MLA from Payakaraopet.

Interestingly, during the Chandrababu regime, Vangalapudi Anitha was made a member of the TTD trust board. But, suddenly video clips where she claimed that she was a devout Christian and that she read the Bible everyday surfaced. Then there was a controversy over non-Hindu getting appointed to the TTD. Anita went temple hopping, and gave several clarifications. But, she had to finally resign from the TTD trust board.

Her arch rival and former MLA Golla Babu Rao is the Payakaraopet MLA now. YS Jagan has made him a member of the TTD executive board. But, Golla Babu Rao politely rejected the offer. Thus another person was made the TTD board member in his place. Thus another MLA from Payakaraopet could not serve the Lord of seven hills.

Sources in the know say that Golla Babu Rao has a reason for rejecting the offer given by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He wanted to become a minister in YS Jagan’s council of ministers and felt that TTD board membership could come in the way of fulfilling his ministerial ambition. Hence he has rejected it. Whatever the reason, the second MLA from the constituency has lost the opportunity to serve the Lord.