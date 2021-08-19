Will Jagan attend CBI court on Sep 22?

The CBI and ED court has issued summons to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday to appear before it on September 22 in Vanpic case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have filed chargesheets in Vanpic case which are part of several chargesheets filed against Jagan in disproportionate assets case.

The court also issued summons to YSRCP Rajya Sabha members Vijayasai Reddy and Mopidevi Venkataramana, YSRCP MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao, IRTS officer K.Brahmananda Reddy, industrialists Nimmagadda Prasad and Nimmagadda Prakash, retired IAS officers Sameul and Manmohan Singh to appear before court on September 22.

While Jagan is A1 in these chargesheets, Vijayasai is A2.

The court issued summons to 12 companies including Jagathi Publications, which runs Sakshi, owned by Jagan’s family.

However, political circles are abuzz over whether Jagan will attend court on not on September 22.

It is learnt that Jagan is planning to file a petition in the court on Thursday seeking relaxation from personal appearance citing his ‘busy schedule as CM of AP.

After becoming CM, Jagan attended CBI court in Nampally, Hyderabad only once in January 2020. Since then, he is seeking relaxation from his personal appearance citing busy schedule and financial burden on AP government due to security and other arrangements for his visit to court.

It remains to be seen whether the court grants exemption for him this time.