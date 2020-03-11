Will KCR fulfill Jagan’s wish on RS seat to Ponguleti?

The Rayja Sabha elections in Telangana have heated up politics in Telugu States.

There are two Rajya Sabha vacancies in Telangana. Though TRS winning both the seats comfortably due to its brute majority in TS Legislative Assembly, it has generated a considerable political buzz in AP, which is no way connected with TS Rajya Sabha polls as neither ruling YSRCP or Opposition TDP has any stakes in Telangana.

This is because AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is learnt to have recommended his close aide from Khammam district Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for Rajya Sabha ticket from TRS.

It is well known that Ponguleti won Khammam Lok Sabha seat as YSRCP candidate in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

However, he subsequently quit YSRCP and joined TRS in 2016 and everyone knows Jagan himself sent Ponguleti to TRS after he decided to close his party in Telangana.

However, TRS chief KCR denied ticket to Ponguleti in May 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Instead he fielded Nama Nageshwar Rao from Khammam Lok Sabha seat, who defected from TDP to TRS, just days before polling.

Nama won the seat later. Since then, Ponguleti is sitting idle.

Ponguleti now wants KCR to compensate him by sending him to Rajya Sabha for sacrificing his seat to Nama.

Ponguleti tried to influence KCR through Jagan.

Jagan too came forward to help his friend and requested KCR to nominate Ponguleti to Rajya Sabha.

Since KCR and Jagan enjoy cordial relations, Ponguleti is confident of getting Rajya Sabha seat.

It remains to be seen whether KCR will fulfill Jagan’s wish and send his friend Ponguleti to Rajya Sabha.

It will be known on Wednesday or Thursday since the last date for filing nomination ends on March 13.