Nathwani meets Jagan, thanks him

Two-time Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand and Reliance group vice-president Parimal Natwani met Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Tuesday and thanked him for considering him as the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Andhra Pradesh.

Nathwani, who is expected to file his nomination on Wednesday, said he would work for the development of Andhra Pradesh. The Relaince top honcho assured to use his good office to bring central funds for the welfare of AP. After meeting the chief minister, Nathwani is learnt to have visited the Indrakeeladri temple in Vijayawada and offered special poojas.

Natwani’s name was recommended by Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani who met Jagan last week and sought the favour. Nathwani will retire from Rajya Sabha in April. The top Reliance honcho, a confidante of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani, was instrumental in attracting huge investments into Jharkhand.

“I sincerely thank Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party for considering me as their Rajya Sabha candidate from Andhra Pradesh. I committed to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh”, Nathwani said in a tweet.