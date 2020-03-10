Naidu gives SC card twist to Jagan BC Rajya Sabha seats

The Rajya Sabha elections are going to be a must in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP has decided to field its SC senior leader and party general secretary Varla Ramaiah in the RS election fray. This is despite the fact that TDP has no minimum strength to win the seat. Chandrababu is asking why CM Jagan Reddy is not giving even one seat out of the four Rajya Sabha seats to the SC communities. At every given chance, Jagan would talk about TDP’s negligent attitude towards SCs but now he has turned an indifferent eye to them.

These past few days, YCP was thinking that TDP might not even think of contesting the RS elections. So that, there would be no need for conducting the elections at all in AP. All the four RS seats from AP would have been unanimous. But Naidu decided to give embarrassment to Jagan Reddy on the social justice issue.

Till now, YCP is claiming that is has done greater justice to BCs by giving them two RS seats. They are Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Pilli Subhashchandra Bose. Both of them are sworn loyalists of YSR family and are involved in the business dealings of Jaganmohan Reddy. YCP thought of taking advantage of BC card in local polls but Naidu highlighted reduction of BC reservations by YCP. Now, Varla nomination is going to trigger lot of political heat and debate in Telugu states.