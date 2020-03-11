Jagan hurry for Capital shifting to Vizag after local polls?

A few weeks ago, when Amaravati agitation was reaching its peaks, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy met with Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao in Hyderabad. After his return, things speeded up and local body elections were announced at a short notice though no department was ready for the same. Even budget session is postponed. Why was this sudden hurry of Jagan? Answers are coming out for this now. During their meeting, the issue of Amaravati agitation came up between KCR and Jagan. KCR reportedly advised Jagan to immediately divert the public attention and also do something to make Capital agitation lose people’s sympathies.

KCR referred to how RTC stir suddenly weakened after TRS won massive victories in Telangana local polls. RTC employees eventually surrendered to the government’s terms. Jagan became convinced of this strategy. So, YCP needs spectacular victories now to get voters indirect approval for his 3 Capitals. Once local polls victories are secured, Jagan will shift CMO and Secretariat and departments to Executive Capital Vizag. Did local polls begin countdown for Capital shifting?