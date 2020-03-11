Struggling flop director going to Bollywood

Hanu Raghavapudi made an impressive debut with Andala Rakshasi and he directed successful film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha featuring Nani. His later movies Lie and Padi Padi Leche Manasu ended up as duds and the director is left with no offers as the makers of these films lost big money. There are strong talks that Hanu Raghavapudi has no control over the budget and he spends ample time for the re-shoots.

Here comes a surprise after Hanu Raghavapudi signed his first Bollywood film. He will be directing Sunny Deol in an action thriller that will go floors soon. The film is not a remake and is a straight film that is high on action. Anuj Sharma will produce this film and the regular shoot will commence next month. With Hanu Raghavapudi struggling in Telugu, it is sure a golden opportunity for the young director to make a comeback. Hope he utilizes the opportunity.